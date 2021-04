LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gorda the dog is back in Las Vegas after quite the journey. The 13-year-old Chihuahua had been missing for an entire year.

Gorda was found about 400 miles away in Santa Maria, California. She was rescued by workers at a shelter and then brought back to Las Vegas by a volunteer.

She is back with her family tonight.

Welcome home, Gorda!