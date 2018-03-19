Cher announces new dates for Las Vegas show

KTNV Staff
11:50 AM, Mar 19, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cher has announced additional 2018 dates of her extended engagement, "Classic Cher," at Park Theater at Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas. 

She also announced new shows at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in the Washington, D.C., area. The new shows scheduled between Aug. 4 and Nov. 17 will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m. 

The 15 new shows going on sale include: 

2018: 

August:  4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12 (The Theater at MGM National Harbor) 
October:  31 (Park Theater at Monte Carlo) 
November:  2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17 (Park Theater at Monte Carlo)

Tickets for previously announced Las Vegas shows May 2 – 19 are on sale now. Show dates are: 

May:  2, 4, 5, 9, 12, 13, 16, 18, 19 (Park Theater at Monte Carlo)

Tickets for "Classic Cher" start at $60, not including applicable service charges, and can be purchased online at ParkTheaterLV.com, MGMNationalHarbor.com or Ticketmaster.com. Showtime is scheduled at 8 p.m. nightly. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top