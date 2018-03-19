Cher announces new dates for Las Vegas show

Cher has announced additional 2018 dates of her extended engagement, "Classic Cher," at Park Theater at Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
She also announced new shows at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in the Washington, D.C., area. The new shows scheduled between Aug. 4 and Nov. 17 will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.
The 15 new shows going on sale include:
2018:
August: 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12 (The Theater at MGM National Harbor) October: 31 (Park Theater at Monte Carlo) November: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17 (Park Theater at Monte Carlo)
Tickets for previously announced Las Vegas shows May 2 – 19 are on sale now. Show dates are:
May: 2, 4, 5, 9, 12, 13, 16, 18, 19 (Park Theater at Monte Carlo)