KTNV hosts 'If You Give A Child A Book' textathon in support of Spread the Word Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Each year, we ask you to help raise money to buy brand-new books for local kids.

Our annual "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign makes it easier than ever for Nevadans to help Nevadans—one page at a time.

Channel 13 is holding an all-day textathon for the Scripps Howard Foundation’s “If You Give A Child A Book” to benefit Spread the Word Nevada.

With your help, we've raised $4,821.50 so far!

Today is our textathon for our annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign!! It helps get brand new books to local kids.



I’ll be live all morning at Tom Williams Elem. to show you the impact of this campaign as we work to raise money for a great cause! @KTNV 📕📗📘 pic.twitter.com/mVqcbPCvRo — Anjali Patel (@AnjaliPatelTV) September 6, 2023

In February, 2,300 books were handed out to students at Tom Williams Elementary School, and another 4,700 were distributed to 55 other schools in Clark County.

No donation is too big or small, and with the magic of corporate matches, your donation can snowball in value!

All you have to do is visit ktnv.com/giveabook to make a donation today—every $5 donated buys one book.

So be sure to tune in on September 6 and be prepared to text KTNV to 345-345 or visit ktnv.com/giveabook.

Together, we can improve child literacy across Southern Nevada.

"If You Give a Child a Book" is promoted in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation, the philanthropic branch of KTNV's parent company, E.W. Scripps.