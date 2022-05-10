Centennial HS girl's basketball coach is given a new opportunity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Centennial High School's girl's basketball head coach, Karen Weitz, is getting ready to make even more history.

Weitz has been coaching the girls basketball team since 1999, and now she'll take on an additional role being named the boys head basketball coach.

"It's where I've been since 1999," Weitz said. "I built a program here with the girls. Not saying, there's no guarantees with the boys. But I think right now, it's in a position where it needs some help and needs some revamping."

Coach Weitz is a legend in Las Vegas, building a powerhouse for the girl's basketball program at Centennial High School. She's never been afraid to back down to a challenge.

"When I first started coaching, Southern Nevada for large schools have not won a state title in twenty-something years," Weitz said. "I'm a very competitive person, so when I hear that, I wanna be the first. I wanna be the first one to win it."

Since then, Weitz has won 13 state titles, and seven in a row. Now, she's looking to continue to etch her name in the history books by being the head coach of the girls and the boy's basketball teams at Centennial.

"I weirdly like doing stuff like this because I like to see the growth," Weitz said. "The winning part with me to the boy's program will be just seeing the growth. I want to build the culture. I want to build the trust. I want to build the foundation. I want them to be able to come in and work hard and understand that we're gonna get results if we're all on the same page."

With a whole new challenge ahead, Weitz says she's confident she can make her mark.

"I wanna do something that's good for them, and that's gonna work for them as a team as well," Weitz said. "I'm just excited to watch them come together as a unit, and I think that I can get them better."