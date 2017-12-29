Celebs to attend Black Tap grand opening in Las Vegas

Celebs like Katie Holmes and Victoria Justice will appear at the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at the Venetian hotel-casino on December 29.

Black Tap is a New York-based restaurant known for their high-end burgers and ridiculous shakes. They first got their start in 2015 and have since opened four locations in New York City, as well as one restaurant in Dubai.

The Las Vegas location is the restaurant's first U.S. expansion outside of New York.

Black Tap is helmed by Michelin starred chef Joe Isidori and nightclub developer/restaurateur Chris Barish. The restaurant opens to the public on Dec. 30.