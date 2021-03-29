Honor Flight Southern Nevada, Henderson honoring those from Vietnam War

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Honor Flight Southern Nevada is teaming up with the city of Henderson for National Vietnam War Veteran's Day.

It's a chance to recognize and remember the sacrifice Vietnam veterans made and their service to our country.

"Vietnam veterans probably received the worst treatment of any veteran coming home from war. Going to war, serving in that war, was a long-drawn-out bloody war. Our goal is to honor veterans and it is our focus on Monday to make sure that the Vietnam veterans understand that we're gonna honor them," said Belinda Morse, president of Honor Flight of Southern Nevada.

The small ceremony is taking place at 11 a.m. at the Purple Heart Plaza with the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard and guest speakers also attending.

Ten Vietnam veterans from previous honor flights will also be honored.