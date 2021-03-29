Menu

Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Honor Flight Southern Nevada, Henderson honoring those from Vietnam War

items.[0].videoTitle
A day to honor our heroes. Honor Flight Southern Nevada is teaming up with the City of Henderson for National Vietnam War Veteran's Day.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 10:50:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Honor Flight Southern Nevada is teaming up with the city of Henderson for National Vietnam War Veteran's Day.

It's a chance to recognize and remember the sacrifice Vietnam veterans made and their service to our country.

"Vietnam veterans probably received the worst treatment of any veteran coming home from war. Going to war, serving in that war, was a long-drawn-out bloody war. Our goal is to honor veterans and it is our focus on Monday to make sure that the Vietnam veterans understand that we're gonna honor them," said Belinda Morse, president of Honor Flight of Southern Nevada.

The small ceremony is taking place at 11 a.m. at the Purple Heart Plaza with the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard and guest speakers also attending.

Ten Vietnam veterans from previous honor flights will also be honored.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021