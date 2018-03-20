Celebrating Hanukkah in Las Vegas | 2017

Here's where you can celebrate Hanukkah in the Las Vegas valley:

DINING

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway will celebrate the Festival of Lights with a decadent dinner prepared by Executive Chef William DeMarco. The menu includes crispy duck breast with sweet potato latkes and purple potatoes, priced at $21. To complement the holiday feast, La Cave will reintroduce its signature Hanukkah cocktail, Eight Crazy Nights, made with Blue Curacao, Liquor 43, crème de menthe and egg whites, available for $16. The specials run from Dec. 12-20.

MB Steak at the Hard Rock hotel-casino is serving up a special dinner from Dec. 12-20 prepared by Executive Chef Patrick Munster. Lambchop sirloin will be served with toasted barley, escarole, potato-carrot latkes, roasted garlic gremolata and currant lamb jus for $49. Wine director and sommelier, Mark Hefter, suggests pairing a cabernet blend, Chappellet, Mountain Cuvve, Napa Valley 2015, with the meal.

EVENTS

Chabad of Green Valley/Henderson will light up a public menorah at The District at Green Valley Ranch, followed by a community-wide celebration on the third night of Chanukah. Hundreds will dance, sing, and eat the night away - enjoying delicious doughnuts and chocolate Hanukkah gelt. The event is free to the public and starts at 6 p.m.

Downtown Summerlin has partnered with Jewish Nevada of Las Vegas to host a festive family-friend event featuring a menorah lighting, kid’s activities, entertainment and more. The event takes place Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. Throughout the entire Hanukkah season, guests are invited to visit the lighted menorah located at the Dining Arroyo.

Fremont Street Experience will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 12 beginning at 4 p.m. The ceremony, featuring a 20-foot Grand Menorah, will be led by a local Rabbi to welcome the holiday known as the Festival of Lights and remain on display throughout the Hanukkah season.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is hosting a Menorah Lighting event on Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the event will help families who have children with intellectual disabilities.

The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas celebrate Hanukkah with a grand menorah lighting ceremony on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Rabbi Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada will light a menorah in front of The Venetian's outdoor canal in an event open to the public. The event will feature the lighting of a giant menorah, as well as music and entertainment.

