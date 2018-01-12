Celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day with Las Vegas police

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the LVMPD Foundation invite the community to celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Saturday at Police Memorial Park.

The event being held from noon to 4 p.m. at 3250 Metro Academy Way features food trucks, music, games, raffles, photo booths, face painting, card making, specialized police and military unit displays and a bounce house.

Las Vegas headliner Frank Scinta of The Scintas will be there along with special guests Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony and Capt. Harry Fagel. Representatives from the Vegas Golden Knights and Raiders will also make an appearance.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation was established in 1999 as the non-profit arm for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.