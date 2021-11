LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada says it served about 1,000 homeless and vulnerable men, women and children at its 56th consecutive free Thanksgiving community meal.

The meals were served inside the organization's newly renovated St. Lied Vincent Dining Facility.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was on hand and helped volunteers serve meals to attending community members.

Fore ways to contribute or volunteer visit CatholicCharities.com