Caesars Entertainment hiring 200 guest room attendants in Las Vegas

Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 15:40:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Candidates seeking housekeeping positions are invited to a Caesars Entertainment Guest Room Attendant Virtual Hiring Event.

Seven Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas resorts are seeking new team members with hundreds of positions available.

Applicant Zoom interviews will take place on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in 15-minute blocks and hiring will be done on the spot.

Applications must be completed in advance here.

Once applicants apply online, they will receive an invitation with further instructions to attend the virtual event.

Caesars is looking to fill 200 guest room attendant positions.

