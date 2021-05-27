Watch
Caesars Northern Nevada resorts returning to full capacity

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino, in Las Vegas. Eldorado Resorts will buy Caesars in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $17.3 billion, creating a casino giant. The acquisition Monday, June 24, 2019, puts about 60 casinos and resorts in 16 states under a single name, one of the biggest gambling and entertainment ventures in the United States. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 27, 2021
Caesars Entertainment announced today that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to full occupancy, without social distancing, on the casino floors at all five of the company’s Northern Nevada properties.

The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver recognizing that Caesars Entertainment has taken measurable and material steps to vaccinate its Northern Nevada workforce.

Following CDC recommendations, Caesars Entertainment guests and Team Members who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask on our properties in Nevada.

Unvaccinated guests and Team Members will still be required to wear masks at all times.

The health and safety of our guests and Team Members alike remain our priority. We will continue to offer Team Members easy, convenient access to vaccination, follow enhanced safety and cleaning protocols, and comply with all applicable CDC, government, and regulatory guidelines.

Caesars Entertainment’s properties moving to 100% fire code capacity, without social distancing, on the casino floor are:

- Silver Legacy Resort Casino

- Eldorado Resort Casino

- Circus Circus Reno

- Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

- Harveys Lake Tahoe

