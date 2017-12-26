New business in Las Vegas | 2017

Here is a list of new businesses in the Las Vegas area for 2017:

Drybar is opening a new location on Dec. 29 at The Cosmopolitan. The 2,231-square-foot location will join the casino-resort’s retail district and consist of 14 styling chairs in addition to a full service bar and all of the signature elements that define the unique Drybar experience. The Drybar offers many different styles with names like The Straight Up, The Mai Tai, The Uptini and a Shirley Temple. It also has a braid bar and a professional hair styling products and tools available for purchase. The Drybar will be open 7 days a week.

Family Dollar opened a new location 1374 W. Cheyenne Ave. on Dec. 14. There was a grand opening celebration with giveaways and more.

Life Time Athletic opened a 7,000 square foot Alpha Studio at its Summerlin location on November 28. The "gym within a gym" is open to all members, and will soon house some of the top professional athletes in Las Vegas. Workouts within the studio are designed for the most elite and "alpha" members at Life Time.

Family Dollar Stores, Inc., a leading small format and convenience retailer, has a new store in Las Vegas, Nevada. The store opened to public Nov. 22, followed by a grand opening celebration for the community at the store on Saturday, November 25. The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including a Coby Bluetooth speaker, gift baskets and a gift card raffle.



Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The Las Vegas store will be located at 1971 North Decatur Boulevard.

XENXEN Las Vegas, an innovative new yoga studio combining overall wellness, is located in Boca Park at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. Developed by XCYCLE owner, Jen Barnet, and yoga enthusiast, Dray Gardner, XENXEN offers a range of classes for all levels of experience. XENXEN is open from 6 a.m. - 9p.m. from Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. More information is available on the website at xenxenlv.com, by calling 702-489-6099, and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @XENXENLV.

BioMetrix Life Las Vegas on Hualapai Way in Summerlin is celebrating its grand opening from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3. BioMetrix Life is a full-service health and wellness facility. The team at BioMetrix Life Las Vegas consists of highly trained medical professionals that are able to assist men and women who are looking to achieve optimal health, vitality and energy through a combination of customized fitness and nutrition plans, stress reduction, hormone and age-management therapies, comprehensive testing and evaluations, and pharmaceutical-grade supplementation. The facility features a fitness center and medical center.

Henderson Hospital is breaking ground on a freestanding ER at 9 a.m. Oct. 31 on the northeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Coronado Center Drive. There will also be a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Henderson Hospital, a health fair from 4 to 6 p.m. and trunk-or-treat for the kids from 4 to 6 p.m.

Bloom, the first co-working space for women, is open in Downtown Las Vegas. Founded by Ginger Melien and Chelli Wolford, Bloom is a non-traditional, thoughtfully-created space that inspires women to cultivate connection, community and calling. Described as a home away from home and an office away from an office, Bloom offers an inspiring environment with all the comforts and conveniences of a full office suite including a community manager/concierge, excellent Wi-Fi, smart televisions and conferencing equipment, printing, coffee and teas, a shower with luxury toiletry products, a podcast room and a maternity room for nursing mothers. Bloom is located at 520 S. 7th St.

7th & Carson hosted a grand opening celebration on Oct. 23. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, owner-operator Liam Dwyer and Executive Chef Gregg Fortunato will be in attendance. Ceremony begins at 11 a.m. with ribbon cutting at 11:15.

Family Dollar has announced grand opening for renovated store at 6480 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The store opens to the public on Oct. 26, followed by the grand opening on Oct. 28. The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including a Coby Bluetooth Speaker, gift baskets and a gift card raffle.

Grey Pearl Bridal, an upscale bridal gallery featuring independent brands and emerging designers, is now open in Summerlin. Brands and designers include Loulette Bride, Loulette Lingerie, Tatyana Merenyuk, Steven Birnbaum, Christopher Paunil, Jaclyn Jordan, Dolly Pearl, Chantel Lauren and Emma Katzka, with plans to add a handful of new designers in Spring 2018. The bridal gallery will host a Jaclyn Jordan Trunk Show Nov. 3-13 and their grand opening celebration will take place Nov. 10.

Braud's Funnel Cake is celebrated its grand opening with a special event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6. There was a ribbon cutting, giveaways, free samples, complimentary wine and introduction of new topping.

New to town, Burgerim serves its customizable mini-burgers in packages of uno, duo, trio or party box of sixteen. Burgerim boasts hundreds of flavor profiles – with eleven different patty options, including beef, dry aged beef, Wagyu beef, merguez, salmon, veggie, lamb, turkey, chicken, falafel and more; alongside gourmet toppings such as sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, sunny-side up eggs and more.

In honor of the new location at 9635 Bermuda Road, the burger joint will hosted a grand opening party offering guests a free duo combo (two burgers, fries and a soft drink) on Sept. 29.

Magician Dixie Dooley celebrated the opening of the new Magic Shop and Theatre at Boulevard Mall on Oct. 1.

Braud’s Funnel Cake Café, a locally owned and operated startup serving the carnival classic with a gourmet twist, announced the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of their new permanent location at Town Square, 6649 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, in early October.

Sprouts Farmers Market has opened its fifth store in Las Vegas!

The new store will help meet the growing local demand for fresh, natural and organic foods at great prices. The store opened Sept. 27 and is located at 8441 Farm Road.



Mayor Goodman cut the ribbon on two new businesses in late September. On Sept. 27, the mayor was at the official opening of Smooth Eats, a new business at 124 S. 6th Street in downtown Las Vegas from the owners behind the Donut Bar.

On Sept. 26, the mayor was at the opening of Canter’s Deli at Tivoli Village.

Eco-friendly WOW Carwash opened its first location in Las Vegas at 6347 W. Lake Mead Blvd. on Sept. 8. The carwash features a longer wash tunnel with oversized windows, high-powered sprayers and cleaning brushes, a reverse osmosis, mineral-free rinse system, and self-serve vacuum stations with high-suction/low-noise technology.

Absolute Balance by Alexis Brothers celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 8 at 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 104. The talented Alexis Brothers have been performing for Cirque du Soleil for more than 25 years and are currently featured in the show "Mystere" at Treasure Island. The studio will offer hand balancing, aerial and power yoga, pilates and contortion, all taught by Cirque acrobats.

Donut Mania celebrated their grand opening on Sept. 9. Reality TV star Brett Raymber of the hit show "Tanked" on Animal Planet is the new CEO of Donut Mania and he will host the grand opening celebration. There will be a block party-style BBQ and appearances and autograph signings by the cast of "Tanked." Donut Mania is located at 4460 S. Durango Drive.

Grouchy John's Coffee Shop celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 6350 W. Charleston Blvd. on Sept. 9.

After investing nearly $2 million on the exterior, interior and landscaping of the property, Henriksen/Butler unveiled its new office space at the former site of the historic Gamblers Book Shop on Sept. 14 at 630 S. 11th Street.

Metro Diner in Henderson opened to the public on Sept. 19.

The original Blo Blow Dry Bar opened its first Las Vegas location on Sept. 22. Featuring a modern and chic interior design with a friendly and professional staff, Blo Blow Dry Bar delivers perfectly-styled tresses and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week through professional products, a fun atmosphere, and fabulous results. Expertly trained “Bloers” deliver runway-ready hair in-bar or onsite for any special event, with a signature blow out starting at just $40. Makeup services are also available. Blo Las Vegas hosted their grand opening on Sept. 22 & 23 at 3900 Paradise Road. Appointments can be booked by calling 702.929.3342, online at blomedry.com, or via the Blo Blow Dry Bar app, available for iOS or Android. Walk-ins are welcomed.

