BurleyCares; Las Vegas performers plan for retirement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tantalizing…raw…exciting…campy…burlesque!

A world where anything can happen. But what when the inevitable happens?

"This is a group of people that traveled a good part of their lives. They lead very busy and fast lives. Many of them didn’t stop to think about what they were going to do when they get older. They didn’t work 9 (AM)-5 (PM) like a lot of people do. So they don’t have a 401k or retirement package," explains BurleyCares CEO Stephanie Castellone.

Here’s where BurleyCares steps in. In 2018, Stephanie Castellone (also known as Miz Charlamay), a multi-faceted performer and former hospice registered nurse, decided to combine both her passions. With the help of other neo-burlesque artist, she founded the non-profit. BurleyCares aims to help retired burlesque and variety performance artist who are no longer able to make a living performing full-time.

"They’re very much into their persona. They lived it. It’s who they became. None of us, including them want that to die. So we keep it going. We have them in shows. We have a lot of fun," said Castellone.

BurleyCares provides case management, donates medical supplies, raises money and combats isolation or loneliness.

"We’re also in the homes too. We go see them. We visit them. Sometimes we take them to their doctors visits. Whatever they need, if it’s in the scope of what we do, we do it," Castellone says.

HOW YOU CAN HELP