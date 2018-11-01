Breast Cancer Awareness Month Events/Specials In Las Vegas | 2018

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The following is a list of fundraisers and events:

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY WALK

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be happening on Oct. 28 at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Registration is free and fundraising is encouraged. It is a great family event and fun way to engage employees in Breast Cancer Awareness. All money raised helps fund local programs and services as well as research. For more information visit MakingStridesWalk.org/LasVegasNV or call 702-891-9015.

BENIHANA DRINK BENEFITS CHARITY

Benihana has pledged their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a donation and awareness program in select restaurants as part of their partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Throughout the entire month of October, Benihana will feature a limited-time menu item, the Frozen Cherry Blossom Lemonade. Two dollars from every Frozen Cherry Blossom Lemonade will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation from now until Oct. 31. As part of their efforts to increase awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, all Benihana Teppanyaki and Sushi chefs will also wear a pink scarf during the month of October.

BODIES DISCOUNT FOR SHOWING SUPPORT

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BODIES…The Exhibition at Luxor hotel-casino will offer discounted admission for visitors showing their support during the month of October. To receive $4 off admission, guests must visibly be wearing pink or display a breast cancer awareness support accessory such as a shirt, hat or pin at the time of purchase from the Luxor box office, located on the mezzanine level of Luxor.

BUBBA GUMP DRINK BENEFITS CHARITY

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has set a goal to raise $25,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation in support of #helpingwomennow. Now through October 31, a portion of proceeds from every Strawberry Mango Chiller & Limited Edition Pink Souvenir Glass sold will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

CARAVAN FOR MAMMOGRAM

Las Vegas Image Magazine is sponsoring Caravan for Mammogram on Oct. 6. Meet at 8 a.m. at the office of Dr. Annette Mayes, 700 Shadow Lane, and register your decorated car for the caravan. Decorations provided.

DRINK PINK AT CABO WABO

Cabo Wabo Cantina will show support for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating a portion of the proceeds from each Vojito cocktail purchase to Susan G. Komen of Southern Nevada throughout the month of October. Cabo Wabo will donate $1 from each Vojito sale to Susan G. Komen of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds to provide breast health education, screening and treatment services to medically underserved women in the area. Cabo Wabo’s original Vojito is handcrafted with Devotion Black and Blue vodka, fresh blackberries, blueberries, lime and mint, priced at $13. Guests who purchase a Vojito will receive a complimentary pink rubber wristband to continue to spread awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and may purchase the souvenir glass for an additional $10.

DRINK SPECIAL AT RI RA LAS VEGAS

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Rí Rá Las Vegas will partner with the Susan G. Komen Charity for the signature Pink Grapefruit Martini. Available for $15 throughout October, the specialty cocktail features chilled Absolut Vodka, topped off with Fentiman’s Pink Grapefruit Tonic and finished with a fresh slice of fresh grapefruit. Rí Rá will donate $1 from each cocktail purchased to Susan G. Komen of Southern Nevada.

FOUNTAINS AT MIRACLE MILE SHOPS

The fountain at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood are glowing pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All change tossed in the pink fountain, as well as the center’s indoor rainstorm, through Oct. 31 will help Susan G. Komen’s goal of reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. The fountain will remain pink in between regularly-scheduled water shows, which take place every hour from noon to 11 p.m. Miracle Mile Shops’ partnership with Susan G. Komen Nevada is part of its ongoing Caring, Giving, Changing campaign, which raises funds for nonprofit programs and organizations through community sponsorships, additional partnerships and a number of cash and in-kind donations.

GARRETT POPCORN SHOPS

Buy a classic signature pink tin of Garrett Mix during the month of October and get a free second tin to give to someone impacted by breast cancer. Offer available at the shop at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood and via GarrettPopcorn.com.

HOT PINK CARDS AT TUSCANY

Players will receive a Tuscany Suites & Casino pink players card for the month of October to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Invited players qualify for select complimentary gifts every week. Members earning 500 points will also be eligible to receive a free Barefoot Rose Spritzer, Bosford Rose Gin, or six-pack of beer. A SLOTober video poker tournament Oct. 12 and 13 will also benefit early breast cancer detection efforts. Guests who wear pink to the Players Card Desk on Tuesdays throughout October get 5,000 points.

MACHINE GUNS VEGAS

Machine Guns Vegas will donate 20 percent of all Femme Fatale purchased packages to The Pink Fund throughout the month of October. The month-long package donation special presents an opportunity for both women and men to support an organization making massive strides in breast cancer recovery support while kickstarting their adrenaline with a firearm experience unlike any other. As part of the package, ladies and gentlemen alike will be able to experience an all pink arsenal including an MP5, Glock, and M4.

MEDICINE ON THE MOVE -- OCT. 25

Health Plan of Nevada will be bringing the mobile medical center, Medicine on the Move, to Cimarron Memorial High School on Oct. 25 to deliver mammograms, flu shots, annual exams and more in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Medicine on the Move will be servicing teachers and parents of athletes. Attendees are able to book appointments by calling toll free – 1.800.382.0870, TTY 711.

LYFT DONATES TO SUSAN G. KOMEN -- THROUGH DEC. 17

To celebrate its third "Lyftiversary" in Nevada, Lyft will take over Showtime Car Wash at 7235 S. Rainbow Blvd. and transform it in the signature pink hue through Dec. 17. Lyft drivers can receive $1 car washes for the first 30 days, then a reduced $5 car wash through the end of the program in the dedicated "Lyft Lane." Lyft will donate $1 from each wash to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Showtime will donate an additional $1 for each non-Lyft car that it washes during the 90-day activation.

MILOS CREATES NEW COCKTAIL FOR BREAST CANCER RESEARCH -- OCT. 1 - OCT. 31

This October, Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is encouraging partygoers to celebrate with a cause as it unveils a new cocktail benefiting breast cancer awareness and research. Pink with a Purpose will be available for a limited time featuring Empress Gin, Amalia Brut sparkling wine, house-made simple syrup, fresh lemon, raspberry, blackberry, and pineapple. This delightful concoction will dazzle guests as it transforms from purple to pink in front of their eyes. For each $19 cocktail sold, Milos will donate $3.

SHANGO LAS VEGAS DISPENSARY

Shango Las Vegas dispensary will team with Ink Ribbon Foundation breast cancer charity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Shango Premium Cannabis has created pink merchandise to raise funds for the Las Vegas nonprofit group that helps women pay for tattoos. Shango has created a line a pink merchandise to sell, with 50 percent of all proceeds to go to Ink Ribbon. There are men’s and women’s shirts, socks, hats, hoodies and lighters with pink accents.

THE+SOURCE SUPPORTS INK RIBBON FOUNDATION

The+Source dispensaries, with locations at 9480 S. Eastern Blvd. in Henderson, Nev. and 2550 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, will go pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating proceeds of pink Moxie batteries to the Ink Ribbon Foundation throughout the month of October. Both of The+Source’s locations will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of pink-colored Moxie vape pen batteries in support of breast cancer awareness. Founded in 2015, Moxie is dedicated to serving the growing demand of communities for medicinal cannabinoid products.

SUGAR FACTORY

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sugar Factory American Brasserie is fighting for a cure the whole month with their Insane Pretty in Pink Milkshake! Proceeds from this milkshake will go to the Susan G. Komen foundation. The Pretty in Pink shake will be on Sugar Factory’s menu nationwide the whole month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. Sugar Factory is ready to take down this horrible disease while providing a sweet treat.

THERAPY RESTAURANT

Therapy restaurant, located in the Fremont East Entertainment District, will offer specialty cocktails in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October. Cocktails include the Pink Lady, made with Don Q rum, Oro Pisco, Razzmatazz raspberry flavored liqueur, Raspberry Reál, simple syrup, lemon juice, club soda and lemonade; and the Rosey Mary, mixed with Mezcal, lemon juice, rosemary simple syrup and egg white, then topped with Malbec. Both libations will be priced at $10 and 50 percent of profits generated from each cocktail will be donated to breast cancer research.

TOUGH TATAS FITNESS EVENT

Tough Mudder Bootcamp Las Vegas is offering a donation-only class featuring the brand’s signature high-intensity team training fitness course at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 27 at 6311 N. Decatur Blvd. Guests are invited to donate any amount of $10 or more to attend, with a suggested donation of $20. Tough Mudder HQ will match all donations, with all money raised going directly to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., a leading national breast cancer organization that provides early detection, education and supportive services to those affected by breast cancer.

