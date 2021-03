LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A brand new shop is opening in downtown Las Vegas and its focused on custom suits for men and women!

The owner, Tina Mancuso, has been designing clothes for more than 30 years.

It started when she created a custom suit for a friend and years later she opened Usherwood and Co. Custom Suits.

For each suit, you get to pick everything from the fabric to the cuffs and collars to lining.

The shop is open by appointment only.

It is near 3rd Street and Imperial.