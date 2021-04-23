Boutique Air launches service between Las Vegas and Yosemite in California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boutique Air today launched their service to the Merced-Yosemite Airport in California from Las Vegas.

The new route will offer round-trip service on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Boutique Air plans to operate its executive style aircraft, the Pilatus PC-12.

Boutique Air’s motto is “Fly Private for the Cost of Commercial.” This will be the third Boutique Air route out of Merced and provides customers in the Las Vegas region with a quick direct flight to the Yosemite National Park area and residents of Merced/Fresno area a direct option to spend the weekend in Las Vegas. “

With temperatures rising in Las Vegas, it will be a great getaway for residents to visit Yosemite National Park and experience cooler weather and outdoor activities,” stated Brian Kondrad, Vice President of Business Operations. “People will also have more time to spend at the park as the drive time between Las Vegas and Yosemite is approximately 8 hours and our flight is 1 hour.”

Fares start at $99 per person.

For the current schedule and to book directly with Boutique Air, please go to www.boutiqueair.com.

Boutique Air is a full codeshare partner with United Airlines and has an interline agreement with American Airlines. Boutique Air is an FAA certified and US Department of Transportation authorized airline founded in 2007.