LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Quite the honor for a Southern Nevada business.

Boulder City's Fisher Space Pen company is a 2021 Space Technology Hall of Fame inductee.

The company's pen was initially developed for U.S. astronauts to use in spaceflight debuting aboard the Apollo Seven mission in 1968.

The space pen is now sold worldwide.

The induction ceremony will be held in Colorado Springs from August 23 to the 26.