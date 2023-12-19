'Bodies... The Exhibition' at Luxor to display 'Hope Tree' for those struggling during holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many, the holidays can be difficult — as many emotions, such as sadness or loneliness, rise as families gather for celebrations.

To address this grim reality, "BODIES... The Exhibition" will be displaying a "Hope Tree" throughout the holidays to encourage guests to share messages of encouragement, and inspire donations.

For a $1 donation, guests will receive a wooden ornament on which they can write an inspiring message to hang on the tree, where other visitors can read it. All proceeds from the ornaments will benefit national suicide prevention charities.

In 2022, suicide was one of the leading causes of death in the United States, with an estimated 49,449 suicide-related deaths.

"BODIES…The Exhibition and Experiential Media Group believe mental health is an essential part of long-term health and continue to support those affected by mental health challenges," the exhibit noted in a release.

"BODIES…The Exhibition" is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with final admission granted at 7 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BodiesLasVegas.com.