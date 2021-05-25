Watch
Blood drive being held Tuesday at University Medical Center

In response to the recent decline in blood donations, UMC is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive Tuesday. UMC and Vitalant are encouraging people to donate blood in honor of police, firefighters and UMC health care workers.
Posted at 7:05 AM, May 25, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In response to the recent decline in blood donations, UMC is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive Tuesday.

UMC and Vitalant are encouraging people to donate blood in honor of police, firefighters and UMC health care workers.

The Heroes Challenge Blood Drive will be at UMC's Delta Point building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must register for an appointment at BloodHero.com.

All donors will receive a voucher for a complimentary admission to Wet'n'Wild water park and a $5 Amazon e-gift card.

