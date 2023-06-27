Bicyclist to be honored in cycling event starting at Centennial SUBARU

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicycle cycling event is happening July 1 at 7 a.m. in honor of Pete Makowski who was killed in 2013 when he was struck by a gravel truck while on a training ride.

Officials with Centennial SUBARU are hosting the "Think Ride. Remember" event for "3 Feet for Pete," a southern Nevada memorial event.

According to a press release, Makowski’s teammates from the Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air cycling team created “3 Feet for Pete” in remembrance of their friend and to support cycling safety.

Details of the route are as follows:

Cyclists will leave Centennial SUBARU’s parking lot, located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley, and head north on the 215 Beltway bike path towards West Charleston Boulevard. After ascending a few hills, riders will turn around at Charleston Boulevard and head back to the retailer.

Officials also said there will be a food truck and a local DJ.

According to the Nevada DMV, motorists passing a bicycle must move into an adjacent lane to the left, if possible. If unable to do so, the motorist must pass within a minimum of 3 feet of space between the vehicle and the bicycle.

"Motorists may be charged with reckless driving if they are at fault in any collision with a bicyclist or a pedestrian," officials said. "The goal is to achieve zero collisions, ending cyclist traffic fatalities."