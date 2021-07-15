Beverly Theatre performance center to open in Las Vegas in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Turning an empty lot into something a bit more creative – the Beverly Theatre is scheduled to open in Las Vegas next year.

The new independent film and performance center will be located on Sixth Street near Bonneville Avenue.

It’s a space that’s two stories with the option to transform into multiple things.

Creative Director Kip Kelly says the project helps fulfill a nearly $30 million commitment to the arts by the Rogers Foundation.

The theatre is planned to give independent filmmakers and performers the opportunity to showcase their work.

An opportunity that Kelly says is currently non-existent in Las Vegas.

The building will have three areas: the theatre, terrace and courtyard. Other features include retail space, workspaces and more.

Kelly says the theatre’s retractable seats are one of the more unique features that will give the space the ability to go from film to performing arts.

The Beverly Theatre is gearing up to change the landscape for unknown artists across Las Vegas and while the job is far from easy the team says it is eager to bring its renderings to life.