Betty's Village a new living area opens at Opportunity Village in Las Vegas

Today we got an inside look at Betty's Village, a residential community for people of diverse abilities.
Posted at 8:29 PM, Jun 09, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a brand new living area at Opportunity Village.

It will offer independent and semi-independent living.

The buildings are townhouse-style and are designed to emphasize front porch living connecting with your neighbors and creating a sense of community.

Betty's Village includes 70 units along with a gym, pool and spa.

It's owned by Opportunity Village a not-for-profit organization that serves locals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Las Vegas.

