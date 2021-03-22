Bella Vita celebrates grand opening with mayor and county commissioner present

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bella Vita, an Obsessive Italian Cuisine, celebrated with a private party, grand opening of its 2nd location in the southwest Las Vegas, located at 4965 Blue Diamond Road.

The event included a ribbon cutting celebration with Mayor Debra March and County Commissioner Justin Jones and additional dignitaries and guests. Owner, Sergio Montegrande, also donated monies to Central Christian Church and to the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

Bella Vita's original location is at the District and is also planning a third location in Summerlin.

The restaurant, led by Chef Flavio Garrido, opens to the public March 24.

Bella Vita’s mission is to provide a modern culinary experience with its team of dedicated award-winning chefs, cooking authentic Italian food from scratch using imported Italian products sharing its craft behind an open kitchen.

