Beautifying the city: Artist creates new mural in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Turning another part of the city into a work of art.

Local artist and muralist Nico Roussin said he saw a blank wall across the street from his studio and thought it would be the perfect canvas.

Roussin learned the property was managed by the non-profit organization Caridad, which helps reintegrate formerly homeless veterans back into the workforce.

"The organization is run by someone that I know, Merideth [Spriggs]," Roussin said. "And so, when I told them I wanted to paint that wall, they were pretty excited about it. We were happy to be able to do this together."

Roussin has been in the valley for 10 years and also owns a tattoo and piercing studio on Commerce Street.

He said many visitors don't always expect to see different types of art around town.

"I feel like if you come to Vegas, you don't want to miss out. I feel like I have a lot of clients from out of town that I bring to the arts district," Roussin said. "They get their mind blown. They're like, 'I had no idea this neighborhood was here and was even a thing in Las Vegas.'"

Roussin said it took about 20 to 25 hours to complete the mural.