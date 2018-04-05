Basic Academy teacher starts choir for special needs students

A dedicated Henderson teacher is getting some well-deserved recognition.

Teach Ryan Duff started a choir for students with special needs.

"It's the first time in my life that I really felt like I was exactly where I was supposed to be at the right time," said Duff.

He started the Inspire Choir at Basic Academy.

Children in wheelchairs, children who don't talk much, children who might not fit in all the time find a home in his classroom.

"It's a safe space. You come here and any stress you had before you walked through that doorway just absolutely vanishes as soon as you enter," said Hunter brown, a student.

Duff's work is getting noticed. He just won the Heart of Education award from the Smith Center. He's investing the money he won from the award straight back into his classroom, buying music and equipment.

"I have seen it literally change and save their lives. It is the structure they need in their life. It is the safe place where they get to safely express who they are," said Duff.

For Duff, the smiles are maybe the loudest thing of all.