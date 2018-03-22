Basic Academy robotics teams prep for major tournaments

Some local students are preparing for a high-stakes competition in the world of robotics.

Three robotics teams from Basic Academy have qualified to compete in the U.S. Nationals and World Championships. The students in Wolves Robotics build, program, and operate the robots. Each of their robots has to complete a task and this year's task is stacking cups.

The robot that stacks the fastest wins.

Both tournaments take place in April and the team is hoping the community can help them with their travel expenses.

They began building robots and practicing for the competitions on March 21 at Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson.

We wish all three teams the best of luck.