Barkitecture doghouses to benefit HomeAid Southern Nevada

HomeAid Southern Nevada is letting the dogs out on Downtown Summerlin with Las Vegas’ own Barkitecture event, a designer doghouse contest for a good cause.

All proceeds from the event go to the local HomeAid chapter to build new lives for people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada.

Eleven builders from the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association have been working in secret over the last month to design one-of-a-kind doghouses to display at select sites throughout Downtown Summerlin.

The custom doghouses will be auctioned off to support HomeAid. Potential buyers and their furry friends can bid on the doghouses online while they are on display March 20 through May 20. The builders, who all donated their services, will be awarded prizes by special judges in select categories.