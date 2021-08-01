Back-to-school drive aims to help Las Vegas kids in foster care

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year, many families are struggling to make ends meet. But a back-to-school drive in Las Vegas on Saturday specifically focused on kids in foster homes.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children teamed up with RedBox+ Southwest and Walmart to host a "Back to School Fill the Bin" drive.

The goal is to gather everything children need to return to the classroom. From backpacks, note pads and pencils, to new school clothes and personal hygiene.

"It's really important to help children that are victims of abuse and neglect, homeless young people, the kids that we serve at St. Jude's are children that are living in therapeutic-level foster homes," said St. Jude's CEO Christina Vela.

"[It's important to help them] be ready to start the school year confident that they have all the tools that every child that shows up on the first day of school [has]."

If you missed the back-to-school drive, you can still donate. Learn more at stjudesranch.org.