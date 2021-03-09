Auditions for Night of Expressions Youth Talent Showcase now open

Youth ages 8 to 22 that would like to share their entertainment talents in a free public performance are invited to audition for the 2021 “Night of Expressions Youth Talent Showcase.”

Call 702-229-2473 by April 3, to make audition arrangements and receive more details.

There is no cost to audition.

The Night of Expressions Youth Talent Showcase & Festival is scheduled for April 24, in Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park at 720 Twin Lakes Drive.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1 p.m.; the performance begins at 2 p.m.

Hosted by the city of Las Vegas, this young adult showcase will feature young performers that have a talent to share, such as singing, dancing, acting, drill team, music and the spoken word.

This annual event usually takes place in February as part of the city’s Black History Month recognition, but is delayed this year due to pandemic restrictions. Social distancing and face masks will still be required, in accordance with current pandemic protocols.

Bring blankets and low-back chairs to be more comfortable on the grass in the park.

Food trucks will offer refreshments for sale.