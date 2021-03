LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A resident at Atria Seville Senior Living Community over near Rampart and Lake Mead Boulevard has been keeping himself busy during the pandemic.

92-year-old Bud Lamkin has been creating intricate wooden models.

Most of his pieces even have moving parts!

His daughter started sending him model car kits last spring when everything shut down so he could continue his hobby.

Now a box of his toy trucks are being donated to Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in Las Vegas.