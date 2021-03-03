Menu

AREA15 breaks ground on new large-sale event space

AREA15 designed a multi-use, outdoor event space as a site for festivals, carnivals, conventions, concerts and other large-scale events in Las Vegas.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 03, 2021
AREA15, Las Vegas’ newest immersive art and entertainment district located just seven minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, recently started construction on “The Grounds.”

AREA15 designed this multi-use, outdoor event space as a site for festivals, carnivals, conventions, concerts and other large-scale events.

The Grounds spans more than four acres (190,000 square feet) and can accommodate up to 20,000 guests and is expected to be ready to host events this summer. Event inquiries are currently being accepted ahead of the projected summer opening.

The Grounds will be on the former site of Las Vegas’ Scandia Family Fun Center off Rancho Drive and Sirius Avenue.

It sits alongside AREA15’s A-Lot, the 32,000-square-foot flexible outdoor event space, enabling the two spaces to be used together or separately.

To learn more or to book events, email events@AREA15.com or call (702) 846-1900.

