Any Occasion Baskets winner of Las Vegas Raiders Small Business Showcase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An opportunity for massive exposure as a Las Vegas area small business was selected as the winner of the Raiders' Small Business Showcase.

"I don’t even know the odds I gave myself. I was just praying I would win.”

A prayer was answered for Felicia Parker, co-founder of Any Occasion Baskets. Her business was selected as the winner of the Raiders' Small Business Showcase. This came after months of waiting and interviewing.

“Happen to chance when I saw it on my Instagram feed when I was trying to post something about a basket we made, and I said maybe we should apply for that and that was early March,” she said.

As the winner, her business gets signage inside Allegiant Stadium, Raiders home game tickets, and radio spots, assets worth about $100,000 with potentially tens of thousands of fans seeing their logo.

“It puts us on a level of exposure that we didn’t have before,” he said.

It comes at a critical time for her. When we last spoke with Parker in November, she said the pandemic had cost her 90% of her business at its height. It was a struggle, but Parker shifted her focus to giving back to the community, donating baskets to hospital workers.

“It was so awesome. The reaction to these baskets. Every time they’d go be delivered to the staff, they would say ‘Oh my gosh, this is for us?!’” she said.

It’s that generosity that led to the contest organizers choosing Parker’s business.

“She gives so much to the community. It really fell in line with what we do and everything the Raiders are doing in the community,” Brett Greenwell with America First Credit Union said.

Parker says her business is rebounding and tells other small business owners there can be light at the end tunnel. In her case, that light is shining in silver and black.

“Chase that dream and that passion fearlessly because you never know where it will take you,” Parker said.

The advertising will begin this upcoming NFL season for Parker’s business.

