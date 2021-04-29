AngelNV to invest $200K in Nevada-based Shark-Tank style event

Operated by StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, 45 AngelNV investors will invest at least $200,000 in one of six companies selected by the group as finalists, including three female-owned companies, two from Reno and four in Southern Nevada.

The investment will be announced at a special Shark Tank-style event on May 8 at 1 p.m. at Las Vegas City Hall with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman giving pre-recorded opening remarks.

Currently, the AngelNV investor group has pledged to invest at least $220,000. By the May 8 event, even more investment funding may be available and awarded to a runner up from the six finalists.

The finalist startups and their service or product offerings are:

- RIOT Wireless – wireless IOT devices for difficult applications and hazmat environments

- Deck of Dice Gaming - patented free-to-play mobile game with licensing derivatives for the casual and casino gaming markets

- SafeArbor – IoT hardware and software to protect and track cannabis through the supply chain

- Freedom Brands – all-natural deodorant and premium body products with clean ingredients

- Nevaka – software solution for electrical contractors to create/send materials orders in real time

- Outlaw Soaps – Wild West inspired products for adventurous customers

Tickets to attend the May 8 event in person can be purchased for $75 here.

Space is limited to ensure social distancing, and masks will be required. The event will begin with a networking mixer at 1 p.m. with appetizers and cocktails outside. Attendees then move into City Council Chambers to listen to the finalists pitch the investors – just like on ABC’s Shark Tank – at 1:45 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy additional mingling and refreshments on the patio while the investors meet to decide who will win the $200,000 investment.

The final decision will be announced by 4 p.m.

The event will also be presented on Channel 2 KCLV and live streamed via Zoom and YouTube (free registration is available to view virtually here.)