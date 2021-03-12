America First Credit Union partners with Las Vegas Raiders to present SafeNest with a $20,000 check

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — America First Credit Union, in collaboration with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation, is donating $20,000 to support SafeNest, Nevada’s largest nonprofit dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence.

As part of the inaugural First Downs for the Hometown, for each Raiders’ first down at Allegiant Stadium, America First Credit Union is donating $100 to the Raiders Foundation — the charitable arm of the Las Vegas Raiders organization. During the 2020 season, the Raiders secured 193 first downs at home, resulting in $19,300. Rounding up, the credit union will now donate the money to SafeNest to help with the organization’s commitment to providing vital crisis services and shelter residents and anyone else who may be experiencing abuse during this time of uncertainty.

“America First Credit Union’s comprehensive partnership with the Raiders will make a huge difference across this organization and the more than 20,000 clients it serves annually in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Mesquite, and surrounding rural areas,” said AFCU president and CEO John B. Lund. “With our First Downs for the Hometown, cheering on the Raiders as they got first downs at Allegiant Stadium became a doubly satisfying experience.”

”We are grateful to America First Credit Union for using the “First Down for the Hometown” program to make a positive impact off the field through a donation to support the great community work being advanced by SafeNest,” said Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain.

