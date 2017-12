Back by popular demand, Discovery Children's Museum is giving grown-ups the chance to let out their inner child with an adults-only Night at the Museum on Jan. 13.

Discovery will set up bars on each of its three floors, and guests can indulge in treats like mini hot dogs and grilled cheese as they explore the museum.

Attendees can also dance at a silent disco, star on stage in Fantasy Festival while belting out their favorite karaoke tune, or get a tarot card reading by Mystic Mona.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and you must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets can be purchased here.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League of Las Vegas. The organization promotes volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through action and leadership.