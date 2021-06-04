Adoptable dogs strut stuff in Las Vegas doggie fashion show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some furry friends were strutting their stuff Thursday. A fashion show showcasing some adoptable dogs in Las Vegas took place at the Las Vegas Country Club.

The dogs, all rescues from Mayte's Rescue, were sporting collars and leashes up for sale from Luxury Pet Fashion by Allysa Payne Beverly Hills.

"We just opened back up," said John Coogan with MVS Pet Care Foundation, "so we're doing an event here to raise awareness for a foundation that brings dog food and supplies to disadvantaged households here in Las Vegas."

Proceeds from the event support Mayte's Rescue and MVS Pet Care Foundation's mobile pet pantry.