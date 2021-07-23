Adopt an animal for free this weekend and next from Animal Foundation

If you’ve been thinking about adding a new pet to your family, now is the perfect time!

The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all pets this Friday and Saturday, July 23-24, and next Friday and Saturday, July 30 -31.

You do not need an appointment to adopt a pet. Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 am each day.

For this special Adopt-a-Palooza event, we will have extra team members on hand to help expedite the adoption process and maximize the number of pets who can find their new forever homes. The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. To view adoptable pets, please visit animalfoundation.com.

