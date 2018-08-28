Additional dates for Mariah Carey's new Las Vegas residency

As she returns to the Las Vegas stage this Friday for her headlining residency, Mariah Carey has announced five new dates from Feb. 13 through Feb. 21, 2019 for “The Butterfly Returns” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. A special presale for Honey B. Fly members goes through Thursday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets from Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. thru Citi’s Private Pass program. An exclusive presale for Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Total Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, will be available from Thursday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. PT.

The additional five performances going on sale are:

February 2019: 13, 15, 16, 19, 21

Tickets and VIP packages are available for the following previously-announced performances:

August 2018: 31

September 2018: 1, 2, 5, 9, 10

General ticket prices begin at $55, plus applicable tax and fees, and Meet & Greets are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.