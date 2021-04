LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A happy 10th anniversary to "Absinthe." The wild show has been at Caesars Palace Las Vegas for a decade now.

Prior to temporarily closing during the pandemic "Absinthe" was playing two shows nightly and had entertained an estimated 2.5 million people over the course of more than 5,000 performances.

Currently, "Absinthe" runs Wednesday through Sunday with shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.