About 1,500 foster care children prepare for next school year at Clark County event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Children in foster care were provided haircuts, manicures, backpacks and more school supplies in the Clark County Department of Family Services 12th annual Back-to-School event.

The event aims to help over 1,500 children in foster care feel more confident as they head into the next school year. The event was held at Square Salon + at Ft. Apache Commons.

“The Back-to-School event is one of our favorite days of the year at Square and Atelier Salon. Hosting children in foster care for a day of pampering is so much fun! To see the smiles on their faces warms our hearts and fills us with joy,” shared Barbara Garcia, salon owner, and Amrita Soli, the salon’s director of charity.

Officials said the back-to-school event is organized and funded through community organizations and the partners of Clark County Foster Care.

“We want our children in foster care to feel confident and cared for as they return to the classroom. We are grateful to our community and salon partners for providing such great resources,” said Jill Marano, director of Clark County Department of Family Services. “Not only does this event help our children, but it also reduces back-to-school expenses for our foster caregivers.”

For more information, visit www.clarkcountynv.gov.