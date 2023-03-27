About 1,000 people attend walk, carnival hosted by Las Vegas nonprofit to help those with disabilities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Friendship Circle hosted a 1-mile walk and community carnival called, "Walk for Friendship."

The goal was to raise awareness for individuals with disabilities.

"The Friendship Circle pairs teenage and young adult volunteers with physically and intellectually challenged children, teens, and young adults who may suffer from loneliness in addition to their handicap," said the organization in a press release. "Through shared experiences and activities, new friendships are created and a spirit of inclusion and acceptance of everyone is fostered."

Walk for Friendship with 1000 people (great event this morning) passes Paws in the Park with about 500 people. Happy Sunday at Bruce Trent Park! @KTNV #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/HJaV0JnbP4 — Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) March 26, 2023

The local nonprofit has provided help to more than 3,000 individuals with special needs. They also provide support to people suffering with isolation, addiction and other family related crises.

Some of the carnival activities included a zip line, trackless train, a video game truck, mechanical bull, rock climbing wall, air jumpers, petting zoo and pony rides.

The event was open to the public. For more information, visit their website.