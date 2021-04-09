Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

A sneak peek inside Museum of Dream Space Las Vegas

Vegas artist designs room inside MoDS
items.[0].videoTitle
Sneak Peek inside Museum of Dream Space Las Vegas
Posted at 8:43 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 12:17:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Museum of Dream Space is now open in Las Vegas at The Venetian hotel-casino.

The insta-worthy pop-up space has been in the valley since last year and is gaining popularity with their one of a kind exhibits.

The exhibit is a digital art room and is a space where you can create your own reality.

"Right now, the museum is offering a special, a buy one get one free for all tickets right now," said manager Gaby Diaz.

To learn more about the Museum of Dream Space Las Vegas, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH