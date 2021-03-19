Menu

90th anniversary of the legalization of gambling

90 years ago today gambling was legalized in the Silver State paving the way for its biggest industry. Clark County also marking the occasion on Twitter.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 90 years ago today, gambling was legalized in the Silver State paving the way for its biggest industry.

Clark County and City of Las Vegas marked the occasion on Twitter.

On March 19, 1931, then Gov. Fred Balzar signed the law giving gambling the green light along with divorce!

