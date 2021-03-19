90th anniversary of the legalization of gambling

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 90 years ago today, gambling was legalized in the Silver State paving the way for its biggest industry.

Clark County and City of Las Vegas marked the occasion on Twitter.

Gambling becomes legal in #Nevada.



90 years ago today marked one of the biggest moments in the development of Las #Vegas, #ClarkCounty and Nevada. On March 19, 1931 then Governor Fred Balzar signed the law legalizing gambling (and divorce) in the state. #OTD #Local #History pic.twitter.com/K5brPSFJmt — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 19, 2021

March 19, 1931: gambling was legalized in Nevada 🎰



The first gaming license in Las Vegas was awarded to Mayme Stocker for the Northern Club on Fremont Street. Today, the area is @CircaLasVegas.



A documentary on the 1930s in Las Vegas will be released on May 15 🎂 pic.twitter.com/TmbKGWfrnr — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 19, 2021

