Right now, students have the chance to apply for a $5,000 scholarship from the Law Offices of Daniel Kim.

The scholarship will be awarded to one student who is making a difference in their community. It is open to students for the fall 2022 semester.

Students must have a 3.0 GPA or higher and submit a 1,200-word essay.

Applications are due by Dec. 21. The winner will be notified via email and phone by Jan. 15 of next year. Click here for more information.