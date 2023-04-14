5 of 7 startup finalists from southern Nevada could receive investment of $400k

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Finalists of startups are making their pitches Shark Tank style at the Las Vegas City Hall Saturday, April 29.

This opportunity is being operated by StartUpNV's AngelNV, a nonprofit said to be an accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies.

"At the event, startups will pitch to secure an investment totaling at least $400,000 which will be awarded by Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar at the conclusion of the event," officials said in a press release.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and is said to have cocktails, refreshments and networking. Tickets to the event can be purchased through AngelNV's website.

"A $200,000 investment will come from angel investors who have invested at least $5,500 to the AngelNV Conference Fund," officials said. "That investment will be matched by funds from the State Small Business Credit Initiative administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for a grand total of $400,000."

Additional investments may also be made to runner-up companies according to a press release.

The finalists were selected from more than 250 participants in AngelNV’s free entrepreneur bootcamp that educates startup founders on how to raise venture capital. Five of the startup finalists are from Southern Nevada, and one is female owned. The finalists and their service or product offerings are:

