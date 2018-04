The 4.01K Race for Financial Fitness was held along Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday in honor of Financial Literacy Awareness Month.

Proceeds from the event benefited Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, which helps over 20,000 students learn about financial literacy, how to be ready to join the workforce, and how to think like an entrepreneur.

The 5K run/1-mile walk began and ended at the Hooters Hotel & Casino Pool.

PHOTOS: 4.01K Race for Financial Fitness on Las Vegas Strip