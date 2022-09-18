350 medical students in Nevada have their white coat ceremony

(KTNV) — Touro University Nevada said they are holding a white coat ceremony for 350 students enrolled in advanced healthcare degree programs.

Touro University Nevada said they are the home of Nevada's largest medical school, and Nevada's only college of osteopathic medicine.

150 students enrolled in schools of Physician Assistant Studies, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Nursing had their ceremony at 2 p.m.

At 6 p.m., nearly 200 students who comprise the Class of 2026 of Touro’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program will receive their white coats.

White coat ceremonies are held traditionally at medical and health-related colleges and universities throughout the world. They celebrate the students' next step toward a professional healthcare career.