20th annual Lutefisk Dinner celebrates Scandinavian heritage

The Sons of Norway are bringing Scandinavian cuisine to Boulder city at the 20th annual Lutefisk Dinner on January 27.

Lutefisk is codfish soaked in and then drained of lye, giving it a gelatinous texture. The dish will be served with melted butter or white sauce, roasted pork, boiled potatoes, peas and carrots, lefse, coffee and iced tea, and Norwegian and other cookies.

Aquavit, which is an alcoholic spirit made from potatoes, will be available at an open bar and packets of lefse, Norwegian flatbread, will be sold to take home.

The event will be held at the Boulder City Elks Lodge at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for kids 10 years old and younger.

No tickets will be sold at the door, so you must purchase tickets in advance.

If you want to buy tickets, send a check made out to the Sons of Norway to the following address:

Gwen Knighton

2156 Marstons Mills Court

Henderson, NV 89044

Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope and a note indicating the names of those attending, whether they are going at 3 or 6 p.m., and a telephone number.

Anyone with questions should call 702-869-5775.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Sons of Norway Vegas Viking Lodge, a nonprofit that aims to promote Norwegian heritage through a variety of events. The lodge also operates an annual scholarship program.