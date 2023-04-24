19 homes throughout the valley 'beautified' by volunteers at no cost to recipients

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Volunteers throughout the valley helped beautify 19 homes in unincorporated Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

This was all part of "Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada's" massive home revitalization effort to commemorate National Rebuilding Day on Saturday.

KTNV: See more Positively Las Vegas

“Housing affordability is strained even tighter these days as the nation faces increasing inflation and higher cost of goods. The unfortunate truth among low-income homeowners, is that they often are forced to choose food and medicine over costly home repairs,” said RTSNV CEO, Bob Cleveland. “Every year, I’m impressed by the kindness our community can show as we see hundreds of volunteers come out to make a positive impact for neighbors in need."

Volunteers completed everything from maintenance work and exterior painting to xeriscaping to property and yard cleanup at zero cost to recipients.

RTSNV clients are reportedly low-income homeowners consisting of veterans, seniors and individuals with disabilities.