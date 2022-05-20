Things to do in Las Vegas this weekend: Country up-and-comer Randall King, and EDC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend, EDC and its fans take over Las Vegas.

The House of Blues Restaurant at Mandalay Bay has a breakfast special for those with a coveted EDC wristband. Just show your wristband and receive a $12.99 breakfast deal all weekend long: eggs, hash browns, toast, and bacon or sausage with the purchase of a drink.

Also, country music up-and-comer Randall King performs at Stoney's Rockin' Country on Friday night. King describes himself as "one of country's new crop of modern traditionalists," King was named the Pandora and Country Now 2022 Artist to Watch. Tickets to his Vegas show are available through randallkingmusic.com.